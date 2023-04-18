Barcelona Real Madrid

Iker Casillas and Alvaro Arbeloa react to Real Madrid video calling Barcelona ‘the team of the regime’

Real Madrid icons Iker Casillas and Alvaro Arbeloa were big fans of the way the club behaved on Monday night, after they responded to Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s accusations.

While defending Barcelona against accusations over El Caso Negreira, Laporta called Real Madrid the ‘team of the regime’. Los Blancos responded later that night with a video which featured Laporta, and a number of selected facts and events from Barcelona’s history alleging that the Blaugrana were in fact the team of the regime.

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas responded to the video positively, with the comment ‘Completely owned, Booommmmm’.

Meanwhile Alvaro Arbeloa also replied to the video with a white love heart, showing his approval of video. Arbeloa is currently coaching the under-19s side at Real Madrid and is thought to enjoy good relations with President Florentino Perez.

The re-opening of a debate that serves no-one and will not be solved is unlikely to help anyone perhaps save Laporta, who has successfully distracted the attention from the Negreira case. Fanning the flames of such a debate is unlikely to reflect well outside of Real Madrid circles.

  2. Barça is a club that ought to be dismissed from the Spanish football fédération.
    A club with a lot of ‘Judas ‘.
    Xavi and his boys should be finding their exits to other clubs right away because barca is in the depth of the sea.

