Barcelona hoping to use Jorge Mendes’ influence to sign Premier League starlet

Barcelona are determined to strengthen their squad this summer, despite their precarious financial situation. However, free transfers are expected to be their primary source, with fees not likely to be afforded.

Barcelona have several players that they want to bring in, but the finances involved are not viable at the moment. Relevo report that one of these is Matheus Nunes, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Nunes has impressed for Wolves in his first season at the club, and he will not be short of admirers this summer. Barcelona are one of them, and they have been using their relationship with Jorge Mendes to make a deal more achievable.

Mendes has an excellent relationship with both Wolves and Barcelona, which the latter hopes to use to their advantage. Despite this, a deal is still expected to be out of their reach, due to their financial predicament.

Barcelona will hope to solve the situation somewhat this summer, as they target getting back to full capacity on the transfer front in the next few years.