Spotify Camp Nou statistic underlines Barcelona’s excellent home form in La Liga this season

Barcelona will surely take home their first La Liga in four years this season. Xavi Hernandez’s side sit 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table, with just 10 games remaining.

Much of Barcelona’s league success has come down to their home form. In 14 home matches, they have lost none, winning 11 and drawing just three, with the third being Monday evening’s goalless draw against Girona.

Barcelona’s scoring woes have been apparent post-World Cup, and the draw against Girona was the second match in a row at the Spotify Camp Nou that they have failed to net, after their El Clasico humbling against Real Madrid last Wednesday.

This has not happened since April 2022, when they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt (0-3) and Cadiz (0-1) in back-to-back home games, as per MD.

It is a testament to their excellent home form that Barcelona have gone a whole year without successive blanks, especially considering their scoring problems in the second half of the season.

Xavi will hope that the streak doesn’t continue in Barcelona’s next match at Spotify Camp Nou, which is against Atletico Madrid on the 23rd of April.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images