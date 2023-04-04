WATCH: Xavi struggles to pick out differences between Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez met the question with laughter when he asked an ‘easy’ one ahead of El Clasico, if he could simply pick out the differences between Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. The two will face off in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening in the knowledge that a big performance from either will go a long way to shaping their side’s season.

Speaking ahead of the match, much of the line of questioning for Xavi was about Javier Tebas, UEFA and El Caso Negreira. In terms of the football, Xavi continued to make Los Blancos favourites, despite the fact that they have lost the last three Clasicos and are at a 1-0 deficit, although he did admit the pressure was for them.

Asked about Robert Lewandowski and the importance of his goals against Elche, Xavi agreed it was crucial for him to come into the game with confidence following a tricky March.

“He is an important and transcendental player. That he has confidence is a positive point. he helps us in attack and defence, with his dropping to link play. He’s very important.”

The following question was put to him – ‘My question is very simple, what does Robert Lewandowski have that Karim Benzema doesn’t?’

“The question is not easy [laughs]. We are talking about, perhaps, two of the three best strikers in the world. They are very similar. I think Robert understands our positional game well. Benzema appears everywhere, he is very talented. Robert is perhaps more physical. Benzema is a touch better in his associative play, but Robert is good there as well.. The two make a lot of differences in the teams they play.”