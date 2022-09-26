Barcelona star Ronald Araujo undergoes surgery

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo’s will undergo surgery on a thigh injury.

Araujo was forced off after less than a minute in Uruguay’s friendly clash with Iran, on September 23, with early reports hinting at a minor problem for the defender.

However, that position changed rapidly in the last 48 hours, with his recovery time estimated at around 6-7 weeks.

Uruguay were reportedly pressuring Araujo not to opt for surgery, to allow the injury to heal naturally, and increase his chances of being available for the World Cup.

However, Barcelona were more open to surgery, to guard against a recurrent issue, and reports from Marca have confirmed the procedure will take place in Finland this week.

Araujo returned to Barcelona yesterday, and following a meeting with the club’s medical staff, and Xavi, the call was made to operate.

His recovery time means the potential remains open to play at the World Cup but he is unlikely to feature for Barcelona before the tournament starts in November.