Injured Barcelona star Ronald Araujo travels to Finland for surgery

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has travelled to Finland for surgery on a hamstring injury.

The La Blaugrana centre back suffered the injury on international duty Uruguay at the Copa America earlier this month.

The initial prognosis from his national team, and on his return to Barcelona was not positive, with the potential for a four month absence.

Previous reports indicated the injury could not be cured with a rest, rehabilitation and recovery plan, with surgery suggested, at the cost of a lengthy period on the sidelines.

As per the latest update from Marca, Araujo has flown to Finland for the procedure, with Barcelona medical staff working alongside surgeon Lasse Lempainen.

If Araujo remains absent for the suggested period, Barcelona could receive around €2.5m in FIFA compensation, with their transfer plans also potentially changing.

Despite focusing on other areas of the squad, a lengthy absence for Araujo could mean an alteration, with no progress on Inigo Martinez’s extension.