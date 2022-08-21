Chelsea and Barcelona negotiations for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stalling

With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, a sense of urgency has entered negotiations across European football. Few clubs will be feeling that pressure quite like Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are still yet to register their new star defender Jules Kounde and it appears the only way it will happen any time soon is through sales. One of the rumoured exits is thought to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker was initially keen to stay at the club, but Chelsea appear to have turned his head with the promise of a potential starting role and a pay rise.

However negotiations between Barcelona and Chelsea are not progressing as had been hoped, as per Mundo Deportivo. It had been reported that Barcelona wanted €30m for Aubameyang, a figure Chelsea has no intention of paying. Things were moving quickly on Friday when the two clubs opened negotiations on Friday, but since talks have hit a lull.

Given a deal seems to be in everyone’s in the interest of all parties, the logical conclusion would be an agreement in the near future. As has been seen in the case of Cesar Azpilicueta though, Chelsea will negotiate hard if they feel they have the upper hand.