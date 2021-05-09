Sergio Busquets offers Barcelona fitness boost

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has offered the Catalan giants a major fitness boost after he sustained a nasty looking head injury this weekend.

The Spanish international was transferred to hospital after suffering a head injury in their low key 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

However, despite initial estimates hinting the 32-year old could be sidleined for at least a week, if diagnosed with a possible concussion, reports from Marca claim he has made a rapid recovery.

Further tests have indicated a partial jaw fracture, but no further concerns over his vision and dizziness, and he could be fit in time for La Blaugrana’s midweek La Liga trip to Levante.

He was rested from the squad’s recovery session today but he is expected to return to full training in the next 24 hours and should be named in Ronald Koeman‘s squad to travel to the Ciutat de Valencia.

Images via Getty Images