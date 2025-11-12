Real Madrid target admits ‘Barcelona is my favourite club’

Dutch midfielder Kees Smit is the latest wonderkid on the scene in European football, and is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most talented young midfielders around. This summer he was touted as a potential signing for Real Madrid, as they look to widen their options in the middle of the pitch.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been credited with interest in Smit, as acknowledged by the player himself in recent months. Standing out in the European under-19 Championships, where the Netherlands defeated Spain 1-0 in the final, Smit explained that he was keen to continue developing in the Netherlands with AZ Alkmaar for the time being.

Ronald Koeman makes Pedri comparison

His form has culminated in a call-up to the Dutch senior team, and former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who gave Pedri his debut for the Blaugrana, compared the two.

“I coached Pedri at Barcelona, ​​and I see some of his traits in Kees Smit. The turns, the use of both feet, the vision… it’s what I saw in Pedri back then,” he told Diario AS. Pedri famously was rejected by Real Madrid after a trial at Valdebebas before signing for Barcelona as a 16-year-old.

Smit admits Barcelona are his favourite team

Smit was then asked about that comparison, and admitted that Barcelona were the team he follows in Spain.

“If he thinks so, maybe it is. I wasn’t expecting it, but I think it’s a good comparison. Before, I was De Bruyne, and now I’m Pedri (laughs). Or Frenkie de Jong. I understand that people found it a rather strange comparison. I watch almost every Barcelona match. It’s simply my favourite club.”

Frenkie de Jong attempts to ease pressure on Smit

Few are better placed to opine on comparisons than Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who for much of 2025 has partnered Pedri in midfield. De Jong disagreed with Koeman making the comparison too.

“We’ve talked about him before at the training camp. I don’t think there’s another player like Pedri. I don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about this; it won’t help the boy to put so much pressure on him. He has a lot of talent and can be very good, but let’s leave him to play football in peace and we’ll see.”

Even so, if Real Madrid do decide to move for Smit, it will likely be little impediment unless Barcelona do the same. Club legend Raul Gonzalez was signed from Atletico Madrid, while Isco Alarcon also previously preferred Barcelona while coming through at Malaga.