Real Madrid confirmed squad v Chelsea: Star defender misses out through injury

Monday afternoon has seen the confirmed Real Madrid squad for the first leg of their Champions League semi final game against Chelsea.

The big team news for Madrid is that left-back Ferland Mendy has missed the matchday squad due to injury and he has not been included for selection.

The unavailability of Mendy means that veteran Brazilian Marcelo is almost certainly going to come into the starting line-up in place of the Frenchman.

There are three more Madrid stars unavailable: Sergio Ramos and Fede Valverde – who both have Covid-19 – while Lucas Vazquez is out for the season through injury.

Despite an injury ravaged season in the Spanish capital and multiple setbacks since joining Madrid from the Blues in the summer of 2019, Eden Hazard is available to face his former club.

The Belgian star will be competing for a starting spot alongside Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio.