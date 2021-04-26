Real Madrid’s big selection headache for Chelsea clash

This week sees the first legs of the Champions League semi finals and Real Madrid news is now focused on the first leg of their clash against Chelsea.

Left-back Ferland Mendy is among the absentees for Madrid along with Sergio Ramos and Fede Valverde – who both have Covid-19 – while Lucas Vazquez is out for the season through injury.

A report in Diario AS now outlines how there is only one big selection headache for Los Blancos – who to select in the attacking trident.

Toni Kroos is available again for Madrid and will form a midfield trio with Casemiro and Luka Modric, but the return of Eden Hazard could potentially freshen up the top three.

Karim Benzema will undoubtedly start as the central striker and it remains likely that Vinicius Junior will maintain his place in the side.

However, Marco Asensio may have his place under vulnerability due to Hazard’s return, the report adds.