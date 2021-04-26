Real Madrid boss Zidane rubbishes “absurd” suggestion on Champions League exclusion

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that it is “absurd” to think that the club may not be competing in next season’s Champions League.

The club’s continued promotion of the European Super League is said to have placed their future participation in any UEFA-sanctioned tournament in doubt.

Madrid president Florentino Perez was the first chairman of the breakaway European proposals and he has been the most public champion of the idea.

The proposals appear to have fallen apart with the six English clubs withdrawing their support of the tournament alongside Inter and Atletico Madrid, leaving just four founding member clubs – Madrid joined by Barcelona, Juventus and Milan.

Of course, Los Blancos remain in the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League tournament and are hoping to lift the trophy for the fifth time in eight seasons.

However, Zidane’s resistance to such a thought has been outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, where he is reported as saying: “It is absurd to think that we are not going to be in the Champions League next year.

“There is much talk on what will happen next year, what we have to be aware of is tomorrow’s game. As we do not control it, there is going to be a lot of talk.

“My opinion is that everyone wants to see Madrid in the next Champions League.”