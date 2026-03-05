Former Real Madrid player Gareth Bale has come out with a number of surprising statements about his time at the club, particularly regarding his managers during his time there. Bale was at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid’s most successful period in the 21st century, and saw a number of Real Madrid greats at their peak.

Bale is a controversial figure in the Spanish capital, having been villainised by sections of the Spanish media. The now retired Welsh forward commented to ‘Stick to Football’, as carried by Diario AS, that he had an excellent relationship with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in spite of the supposed tension, and declared Sergio Ramos as the absolute leader of the dressing room.

‘At Real Madrid, it’s about managing the players’

Given the struggles at Real Madrid this season, with Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa both unable to find the right answers, many have cast around for a figure like Zinedine Zidane or Carlo Ancelotti. Bale worked under both.

“Zidane was highly respected for what he was as a player. Carlo’s management was the best; even when you weren’t playing, he made you feel like his best friend. He had that ability to keep everyone happy and willing to give their all. I’ve said it before: at Real Madrid, it’s not about being the coach, but about managing the players; of course, they do some tactical things, but it doesn’t have to be that much. Ancelotti was like your best friend. But he had a twist: if you didn’t train well… he’d tear anyone apart. The same at halftime, but he had that perfect balance.”

Bale: ‘Zidane didn’t do much tactical work’

Speaking about Zidane specificially, Bale revealed that he did a startling lack of tactical work with his players. It perhaps puts in context the complaints of Real Madrid’s players that Alonso’s tactical homework was too dense, if this is what they were used to.

“He didn’t do much tactical work, we did the bare minimum: training, possession, shooting, and that was it. Fifteen minutes of defensive tactics. But he earned respect for who he was as a player. He joined the training sessions, he even left me out.”

He does go on to declare Ancelotti as the best coach he has worked with.

‘I wasn’t surprised that Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso’

Bale explained that the message to prioritise the Champions League comes straight from teh top.

“Real Madrid prioritises the Champions League. The president is there the day before the match, and you don’t want to disappoint him. He’s passionate about football, he likes to be seen, and he wants to leave a legacy. That makes him the best president in Real Madrid’s history.”

Florentino Perez has come in for criticism this season, with some fans calling for his resignation at the Bernabeu. One of the criticisms has been his squad building, but another was dismissing Xabi Alonso so quickly. Bale had little doubt that the Basque manager needed to tailor his approach to the Real Madrid squad more.

“I wasn’t surprised they sacked Xabi. At Real Madrid, if you overdo it, the players don’t want you… you just need to be a great manager, not an exceptional strategist.”

The question for many now is who will take over at the Bernabeu. What faith there is in Alvaro Arbeloa seems to be waning, but there is no obvious candidate to take over from him.