Barcelona president Laporta reaffirms his confidence in boss Koeman

The new president of Barcelona has reiterated his confidence to the club’s boss Ronald Koeman.

Koeman was appointed last summer by the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and a change of board may have prompted a potential change in direction in the dugout.

However, new supremo Joan Laporta has reaffirmed the Dutchman has the total confidence of the club’s new board and can be confident in his position.

Koeman endured a tough start to life in the hotseat but the club’s fortunes have drastically turned in recent months; qualifying for the Copa del Rey final after a dramatic turnaround and they are the most in-form side in La Liga.

Laporta told the assembled group, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “Ronald (Koeman), you have the confidence of this board. The team has improved and we have to try to win again. If we recover our economic level, we will be competitive again in the Champions League.

“We can win La Liga and the Copa. I am talking about football, but also about such successful teams as the women’s team, basketball, handball, hockey…we will make every effort to continue to be proud.”

The Blaugrana are just four points from the summit in the league and could potentially complete a domestic double this campaign.

Koeman’s contract will carry on into next season and it appears that he will remain in the hotseat beyond this summer.