It is the question on the minds of Barcelona fans right now….will the club sign Nico Williams?

The Catalan giants are battling to find a solution to secure a summer transfer move to bring in the 22-year-old from Athletic Club.

As part of a multi layered approach, Barcelona are rumoured to have already made a contract offer to the Spain international, with a response expected soon.

However, despite one angle of the deal being in Barcelona’s control, Athletic Club will not accept anything less than his full €58m release clause in Bilbao.

Club president Joan Laporta is heavily involved in talks to sign Williams and he offered an unexpected update on the situation.

Laporta was stopped in his car by a Barcelona supporter and he assured ‘we will try’ when asked about completing a swoop for the Basque forward.

No confirmation over an agreement is expected in the coming weeks, with Williams granted an extended summer break, and Barcelona still working on the finances of a formal offer.