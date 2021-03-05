Spanish football morning headlines: Manchester United offer for Barcelona teenage star, defensive stars out injured and Real Madrid accused of Ronaldo payment

Spanish football morning headlines for 5 March.

United in for Moriba

There is concerning Barcelona news on Friday as Manchester United and RB Leipzig have both lodged offers for their teenage star Ilaix Moriba, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The central midfielder has been included in the first-team in recent weeks – he has made four senior appearances including a substitute appearance in this week’s Copa del Rey victory over Sevilla.

The report adds that the highly-rated teenager – whose contract expires next year – wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

Barca defensive stars missing

Barcelona look set to be without defensive stars Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo for their La Liga trip to Osasuna.

Both central defenders sustained injuries this week and neither were involved in Friday’s training session, as per El Mundo Deportivo – meaning Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are likely to start in the positions.

Madrid alleged payment without contract

Real Madrid news sees the club stand alleged of paying former striker Ronaldo Nazario €1m per year without a contract, meaning he could evade tax.

The allegations are made by Der Spiegel’s Football Leaks and as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.