Barcelona are looking to make multiple major signings this summer for the first time in four years, targeting a centre-back and a centre-forward to bring their squad closer to the Champions League final. Yet in order to do so, the Catalan side will likely require sales in order to clear enough space in their salary limit to make that happen.

As is always the case, there is plenty of speculation on which players could be sold. It had been rumoured that Barcelona would consider a sale for either of Raphinha or Fermin Lopez if the offer was big enough, but both have publicly declared that they intend to stay. That is also the case for Marc Casado, considered a probable departure by most, but he too said he was ‘excited to stay for many years.‘

Hansi Flick to hold talks with Barcelona quartet over futures

Nevertheless, there are a number of players that Barcelona will consider offers for. MD report that manager Hansi Flick is set to hold individual meetings with at least four players to discuss their future at the club next season. He will discuss their intentions with them, and then will come to a decision with the club on how to proceed.

Included in that last are full-backs Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde, with neither starting El Clasico last Sunday having lost their places to Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo. Swedish winger Roony Bardghji is another whom Flick will talk through their options with. Meanwhile captain Ronald Araujo is another who has had not had much game time, although he is a somewhat special case due to his break in December. The Uruguayan remains determined to stay this summer, despite his lack of minutes.

Barcelona full-back issues

Perhaps the most interesting cases are those of Balde and Kounde. Both were established first choices coming into the season, but neither has been able to perform at their previous levels all season. Flick admitted that it ‘was not easy’ for Kounde to miss the Real Madrid game, the first time he has been fit and benched for performances in a big game. Similarly, Flick said that Balde was ‘doing well’, but that the staff were ‘working with him to improve’ for next season.