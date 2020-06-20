Sevilla want Real Mallorca star Ante Budimir this summer

Sevilla will make a move for Real Mallorca striker Ante Budimir this summer, if Vicente Moreno’s side are relegated next month.

The Croatian striker has enjoyed a solid debut La Liga season, with nine league goals for the relegation battling side.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has now highlighted the 28-year old as a potential option to strengthen his attack, ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Budimir, who joined Mallorca from Italian side Crotone in January 2019, still has three years left to run on his contract at the Visit Mallorca Stadium.

If Sevilla are serious about looking to snatch him away from Mallorca this summer, they are likely to have to pay in the region of €7.5m.

Mallorca could lose their best players in a fire sale this summer, if they return to the Segunda Division, with Joan Sastre and Alejandro Pozo attracting interest, and Takefusa Kubo set to return to Real Madrid.