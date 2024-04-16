Osasuna forward taken to hospital after penalty disaster

Osasuna forward Ante Budimir had a torrid Monday evening after his penalty cost Los Rojillo a point at home to Valencia. Things didn’t get much better for him after the final whistle.

The 32-year-old Croatian has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 15 goals in La Liga, which leaves him joint-third in the goalscoring charts in Spain, just two off top spot. Yet with a minute to go in stoppage time, having won a penalty, Budimir authored one of the most dreadful spot-kicks in memory.

After the match manager Jagoba Arrasate revealed that Budimir had apologised three times, something he dismissed as unnecessary as ‘he has given us many more joys in the past’. Now Sport say that Budimir was taken to hospital with fractured ribs after the game too.

🏥 MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Ante Budimir — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) April 16, 2024

It is not yet clear how long he will be out, but with seven games to go and eight points between Osasuna and Valencia in 7th, it looks tricky for Arrasate to dream of leaving Osasuna in Europe this summer. Budimir has been lethal all season, and last year’s summer addition Raul Garcia de Haro will have big boots to fill.