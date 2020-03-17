La Liga offer coronavirus testing kit to 42 member clubs

La Liga have offered a set of testing kits for detecting the coronavirus in first-team footballers to all its 42 member clubs.

It is stressed that testing is not mandatory or expected for all players but is instead only to be used on players who have shown possibly symptoms of the virus.

As outlined by Real Zaragoza – who are closing in on a return to the Spanish top-flight for the first time in seven years – that upon the advise of the Ministry of Health in Spain, testing is only to be used on those showing symptoms.

It is said that using the equipment on healthy players who are now showing symptoms of the virus would be irresponsible, due to the sparsity of kits in relation to the potential nationwide and global scale of cases.

This could also in future be used on players who may be showing symptoms who have been in isolation but without confirmation of carrying the virus, but only if it was required in order to assess their return to first-team training and integration with others.