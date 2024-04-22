Barcelona star challenges La Liga President to fund ‘most important thing’ – ‘It’s a disgrace’

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has declared the lack of goal-line technology in La Liga a disgrace, directly challenging President Javier Tebas to do something about it. The Blaugrana thought they had scored in the first half, but the referee did not give Lamine Yamal’s near post flick, and there was no clear evidence shown to the referee by the VAR.

The German was likely unaware of Tebas’ take on the decision, but did not hold back in his post-game reflections, as he told Movistar+.

“I’m lost for words regarding the lack of goal-line technology… that they cannot find a good angle to check it… It is a disgrace for football. Other leagues have it. This world moves a lot of money and there is no money for what is important… I think it’s a disgrace. But ultimately, we had everything in our favour and we didn’t do enough to take the three points.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the ghost goal in #ElClasico: "I'm lost for words. It's a disgrace for football. This world moves a lot of money, but there is no money for what's important, I think it's a disgrace."#FCBarcelona #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/vQ7fSgbrpX — Football España (@footballespana_) April 22, 2024

During the game, Tebas had responded on his Twitter account to cries for goal-line technology, which screenshots of controversial incidents in other leagues regarding goal-line technology, with the caption ‘no comment’.

As pointed out by many, some of the incidents he refers to are from several years ago, and in some cases were down to technical errors, rather than the technology being faulty. La Liga has deemed goal-line technology too expensive, with a cost of €3-4m per season as per Diario AS, declaring that for the amount of times it is used per season, and due to the fact there have been errors in other leagues, it is not worth it.

Xavi: "I totally agree with Ter Stegen. It's a shame there is no goal line technology." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2024

Even if La Liga do defend that view, it seems remarkable that there is only one goal-line camera, if that is what is being relied upon, rather than one each side of the goal. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin’s body is in the way of the angle shown on Spanish TV preventing any hope of a decisive shot.