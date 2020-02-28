Roberto Martinez ‘confident’ Eden Hazard will play for Real Madrid again this season

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is ‘confident’ Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will play for the club again before the end of the season.

The former Chelsea star suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during Saturday’s 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff.

Real Madrid have yet to make a comment on the length or seriousness of the Belgian captain’s injury but Zinedine Zidane has suggested there may be hope of a return before the end of May.

The comments follow a report in Marca on Tuesday that there was a debate among the club’s medical staff as to whether or not Hazard should undergo surgery or not.

“He is someone that will never fall apart,” Martinez told Cadena Ser.

“He is very strong mentally but he is sad because he was very eager to show Real Madrid fans what he is capable of at such an important stage of the season.

“We have been in touch a lot, but we all hope he recovers soon and he is completely focused in playing in La Liga this season – Madrid’s medical team are assessing all the options.

“We have all the information and we have total trust and confidence in Madrid’s medical team, and I am confident he will play again this season.

“The European Championships are 15 weeks away, I am not worried at this point.”

Hazard joined Los Blancos from Stamford Bridge last summer in a move that was reported to have the transfer value of €100m, but injury problems have ensured he has featured in just 15 games for the club.

The former Lille player would have been out of contract in West London this summer, and this latest injury setback will be seen as a significant blow to Zinedine Zidane’s side, who lost to Manchester City in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie this week.