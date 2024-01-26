Roberto Martinez backs Joao Felix to turn Barcelona form around

Joao Felix is approaching a crossroads at Barcelona in the second half of the campaign.

The Portugal international has shown flashes of his talent in Catalonia so far this season after agreeing a high profile loan from Atletico Madrid.

Felix made no secret of his desire to move to Barcelona with Atletico unhappy with his conduct prior to leaving the Spanish capital for the 2023/24 season.

However, his situation remains largely unchanged, with Atletico sticking to their demand over an €80m fee to make his switch into a permanent transfer, and Barcelona are still undecided.

Barcelona are unconvinced such an outlay would be matched by consistency by the former Benfica attacker with a decision not expected until June.

Felix will join up with the Portugal squad for Euro 2024 at the end of the domestic season, and that could delay a call on his club future, but Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has offered his backing to the 24-year-old.

“As a coach I value him a lot. He had the opportunity to give up in a very difficult climate”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

“I don’t understand the scrutiny placed on him. He’s a loan player and in September and October, he played at a very high level.

“He looks happy and committed at Barcelona. He does not look like someone on loan there.”

Felix has netted seven goals across all competitions at Barcelona with four in La Liga.