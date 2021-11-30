Today’s Spanish papers as Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

'The best'
  • Messi wins his seventh Ballon d'Or.
  • Alexia Putellas makes history by surpassing Megan Rapinoe as best player on the planet.
  • Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy.
  • Marca delivers the awards for the 2020/21 season
  • Oblak wins best La Liga goalkeeper
  • Lionel Messi takes Pichichi
  • Diego Simeone wins best coach
  • Luis Suarez takes the Alfredo di Stefano award
'They are gold'
  • Alexia Putellas is the first Spaniard to win the women's Ballon d'Or.
  • Discontent in Madrid as Benzema finishes fourth.
  • The World Cup will have a lego stadium made of 974 pieces.
  • Kings of the comebacks - Real Madrid have won 10 points from losing positions.
'Barcelona gold'
  • Alexia Putellas is the first Barcelona female player to win the Ballon d'Or and her teammate Hermoso was second in the standings.
  • Messi wins his seventh while Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy, the best player under the age of 21.
  • Neymar will be six to eight months out.
