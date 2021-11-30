Tuesdays front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
'The best'
- Messi wins his seventh Ballon d'Or.
- Alexia Putellas makes history by surpassing Megan Rapinoe as best player on the planet.
- Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy.
- Marca delivers the awards for the 2020/21 season
- Oblak wins best La Liga goalkeeper
- Lionel Messi takes Pichichi
- Diego Simeone wins best coach
- Luis Suarez takes the Alfredo di Stefano award
'They are gold'
- Alexia Putellas is the first Spaniard to win the women's Ballon d'Or.
- Discontent in Madrid as Benzema finishes fourth.
- The World Cup will have a lego stadium made of 974 pieces.
- Kings of the comebacks - Real Madrid have won 10 points from losing positions.