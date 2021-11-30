Tuesdays front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

Messi wins his seventh Ballon d'Or.

Alexia Putellas makes history by surpassing Megan Rapinoe as best player on the planet.

Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy.

Marca delivers the awards for the 2020/21 season

Oblak wins best La Liga goalkeeper

Lionel Messi takes Pichichi

Diego Simeone wins best coach

Luis Suarez takes the Alfredo di Stefano award 'The best'

Discontent in Madrid as Benzema finishes fourth.

The World Cup will have a lego stadium made of 974 pieces.

Kings of the comebacks - Real Madrid have won 10 points from losing positions. 'They are gold'