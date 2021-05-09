Today’s Spanish Papers: VAR dominates Real Madrid’s draw with Sevilla and Barcelona Femeni seal La Liga title

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: The play which changes La Liga - Real Madrid were held to a controversial 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla with VAR at the centre of the result. The video assistant ruled out a penalty for Real Madrid and awarded one in favour of the visitors instead.

LA LIGA: Madrid loses to the hand - VAR controversially awarded Sevilla a penalty in their 2-2 draw away at Real Madrid just seconds after cancelling out a spot kick in favour of Karim Benzema at the other end. Zinedine Zidane admitted he was furious with the referee at full time as Atletico Madrid hold on to a two point lead at the top.