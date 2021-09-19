Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid fight back to beat Valencia and Barcelona gear up for Granada clash

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Leadership Couple - Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema come to the fore late on for Real Madrid as their goals secured a 2-1 win at Valencia to cancel out Hugo Duro's opener. However, the first half at the Estadio Mestalla was dominated by injuries with Carlos Soler, Thierry Correia and Dani Carvajal all forced off before the break.

REAL MADRID: Madrid are Immortal - Carlo Ancelotti's side fightback to secure a 2-1 win at Valencia with Vinicius and Benzema scoring in the final four minutes as Jose Bordalas' side ran out of steam in the last seconds.