Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid chasing 11th straight win, Karim Benzema wants the Pichichi and Barcelona want Patrick Kluivert as manager

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!
REAL MADRID: Path to Winning - Real Madrid are pushing for an 11th successive La Liga win to complete the 2019-20 season. Los Blancos go to Leganes on the final day, with Javier Aguirre's side battling against relegation and needing to win and hoping Celta Vigo lose at Espanyol.
REAL MADRID: Benzema is hungry for the Pichichi - Former French international Karim Benzema is pushing for his first ever Pichichi Trophy ahead of the final game of the 2019-20 season, and he is just two goals behind current leader Lionel Messi.
BARCELONA: Kluivert Option - The Barcelona dressing room reportedly want to see former striker Patrick Kluivert promoted from his role academy director to first team boss this summer. He played a key role in the club's signing of Frenkie De Jong from Dutch side Ajax last summer, and he is well respected by both the club's young players and the Camp Nou's experienced superstars.