Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid chasing 11th straight win, Karim Benzema wants the Pichichi and Barcelona want Patrick Kluivert as manager

REAL MADRID: Path to Winning - Real Madrid are pushing for an 11th successive La Liga win to complete the 2019-20 season. Los Blancos go to Leganes on the final day, with Javier Aguirre's side battling against relegation and needing to win and hoping Celta Vigo lose at Espanyol.

REAL MADRID: Benzema is hungry for the Pichichi - Former French international Karim Benzema is pushing for his first ever Pichichi Trophy ahead of the final game of the 2019-20 season, and he is just two goals behind current leader Lionel Messi.