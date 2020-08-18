Today’s Spanish Papers: Koeman’s Barcelona arrival confirmed and crunch Lionel Messi talks planned

Wednesday front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Messi has Barcelona in suspense - Lionel Messi reportedly has various offers from other clubs on the table, and he is keeping silent on his plans ahead of crunch few days in Catalonia. Eric Abidal has already left the club, with Ronald Koeman set to be confirmed as the new manager, and Josep Bartomeu confirms the club want to Messi to stay.

BARCELONA: Koeman says that Messi is his key man - Josep Bartomeu has confirmed Ronald Koeman will take over as Barcelona boss, with talks with Messi planned for the next few days.