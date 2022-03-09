Today’s Papers: Real Madrid welcome Paris Saint-Germain in titanic Champions League tie

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Let's see Real Madrid's soul
  • Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League
  • Europe's king looks for a magical night against a strong PSG
  • All eyes are on Kylian Mbappe
  • Toni Kroos is the big doubt for Carlo Ancelotti
  • Real Betis look to keep their European dream alive
  • Erling Haaland will cost Barcelona €250m
90 minutes...
  • Madrid need the Santiago Bernabeu on fire tonight
  • If they want to pull off comeback against PSG
  • Mbappe expected to start despite knock
  • Kroos also expected to be able to play
  • Ancelotti promises the game the fans want
  • Manchester City play Sporting Club de Portugal
  • Barcelona close to closing deal with CVC
  • They see City as their threat for Haaland
  • Sergio Canales key for Betis in the Europa League
  • Playing in Montjuic will cost Barcelona €20m per year
