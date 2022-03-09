Today’s Papers: Real Madrid welcome Paris Saint-Germain in titanic Champions League tie

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Let's see Real Madrid's soul
- Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League
- Europe's king looks for a magical night against a strong PSG
- All eyes are on Kylian Mbappe
- Toni Kroos is the big doubt for Carlo Ancelotti
- Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals
- Real Betis look to keep their European dream alive
- Erling Haaland will cost Barcelona €250m
90 minutes...
- Madrid need the Santiago Bernabeu on fire tonight
- If they want to pull off comeback against PSG
- Mbappe expected to start despite knock
- Kroos also expected to be able to play
- Ancelotti promises the game the fans want
- Liverpool and Bayern into the quarter-finals
- Manchester City play Sporting Club de Portugal
- Barcelona close to closing deal with CVC
- They see City as their threat for Haaland
- Sergio Canales key for Betis in the Europa League
Erling Haaland will cost Barcelona €250m
- That's what the club think the Norwegian will cost
- Barcelona see City as their main rivals for him
- They also want Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta
- As well as Noussair Mazraoui
- And competition for Marc-Andre ter Stegen
- Playing in Montjuic will cost Barcelona €20m per year
- Madrid welcome PSG to the Santiago Bernabeu
- Liverpool and Bayern into the quarter-finals
- Betis take on Eintracht Frankfurt