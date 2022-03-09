Today’s Papers: Real Madrid welcome Paris Saint-Germain in titanic Champions League tie

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Let's see Real Madrid's soul Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Europe's king looks for a magical night against a strong PSG

All eyes are on Kylian Mbappe

Toni Kroos is the big doubt for Carlo Ancelotti

Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals

Real Betis look to keep their European dream alive

Erling Haaland will cost Barcelona €250m

90 minutes... Madrid need the Santiago Bernabeu on fire tonight

If they want to pull off comeback against PSG

Mbappe expected to start despite knock

Kroos also expected to be able to play

Ancelotti promises the game the fans want

Manchester City play Sporting Club de Portugal

Barcelona close to closing deal with CVC

They see City as their threat for Haaland

Sergio Canales key for Betis in the Europa League