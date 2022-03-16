Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid knock Manchester United out of the Champions League at Old Trafford

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Big door!
- Atletico Madrid beat Manchester United
- Renan Lodi's header wins it at Old Trafford
- Securing their place in the Champions League quarter-final
- Jan Oblak was his old self
- But Cristiano Ronaldo disappeared
- Barcelona seal deal with Spotify
- Villarreal travel to face Juventus
- Real Madrid prepare to go for Erling Haaland
The Atletico of dreams
- Lodi's goal fires them into the quarter-final
- Atletico's defensive was superb
- Oblak made two decisive saves
- The Yellow Submarine travel to Turin
- Vinicius Junior suffers racist abuse at Mallorca
- Franck Kessie to join Barcelona
Done deal
- Spotify will be Barcelona's new sponsor
- They'll sponsor each shirt and Camp Nou
- The deal is said to be worth between €65-70m
- Atletico pull off an incredible feat at Old Trafford
- Lodi's goal proves the difference
- Barcelona's transfer market is in full flight
- Mohamed Salah and Franck Kessie mooted
- As is Neymar Junior and Noussair Mazraoui