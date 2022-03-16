Today’s Papers: Atletico Madrid knock Manchester United out of the Champions League at Old Trafford

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Big door!
The Atletico of dreams
  • Lodi's goal fires them into the quarter-final
  • Atletico's defensive was superb
  • Oblak made two decisive saves
  • The Yellow Submarine travel to Turin
  • Vinicius Junior suffers racist abuse at Mallorca
  • Franck Kessie to join Barcelona
Done deal
  • Spotify will be Barcelona's new sponsor
  • They'll sponsor each shirt and Camp Nou
  • The deal is said to be worth between €65-70m
  • Atletico pull off an incredible feat at Old Trafford
  • Lodi's goal proves the difference
  • Barcelona's transfer market is in full flight
  • Mohamed Salah and Franck Kessie mooted
  • As is Neymar Junior and Noussair Mazraoui
