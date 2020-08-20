Today’s Spanish Papers: Messi hints at Barcelona exit and Luis Enrique calls up seven new faces for Spain squad

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Messi meets Koeman to tell him 'I see myself more out of Barcelona than in'. Messi has reportedly explained his situation to Ronald Koeman, stating that he is not clear on where his future lies. Although he is aware his contract situation would make an exit difficult. SPAIN: Luis Enrique rejuvenates Spain - Enrique looks to kick off a new era with La Roja, with seven players in line for their senior debut next month, including Ansu Fati, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.

