Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-1 in their Champions League opener at the Santiago Bernabéu, where José Mourinho faced his former club. Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Fede Valverde gave Madrid a two-goal first-half lead, while Thibaut Courtois made a decisive late save as Inter pressed for an equaliser. The match produced 37 shots and 13 saves between the two goalkeepers, according to the Guardian.

Real Madrid survive Inter pressure to win 2-1

Mbappé opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Inter gave the ball away. Curtis Jones’s pass put Yann Bisseck under pressure, and Brahim Díaz played Mbappé through to finish with Madrid’s first shot of the night.

Valverde doubled the lead nine minutes later. Josep Martínez attempted a drag-back on his line as Valverde closed in, but the Madrid midfielder won the ball and rolled it into the net. Inter had enjoyed more of the ball and led 12-3 on shots at half-time, with 70% possession and 125 final-third passes to Madrid’s 13, but trailed by two goals.

Carlos Augusto pulled one back in the 77th minute, converting Lautaro Martínez’s pull-back after an incisive Inter move. The visitors continued to create openings, but Courtois denied Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 89th minute to preserve Madrid’s lead.

A win built on saves, errors and a midfield problem

Inter played through and around Madrid for long spells, recording roughly twice as many attacks and passes. The Guardian’s match report described a gap in Madrid’s midfield, while Mourinho said Trent Alexander-Arnold had filled a specific midfield role that was not a natural one for him.

Madrid’s first-half lead came from Inter errors rather than sustained control, although the home side also created chances to extend it. Jude Bellingham said afterwards that he had missed two clear opportunities. There were whistles at the Bernabéu by full time, with Vinícius Júnior receiving particular frustration from the crowd.

Stat Real Madrid Inter Milan Expected goals 2.91 1.78 Possession 36% 64% Shots on target 8 7 Saves 7 6

Mourinho’s reaction to a chaotic return

Mourinho described the match as mad and said it was not the kind of madness he liked. He suggested that, given the chances at both ends, the scoreline could have been very different. His side nevertheless began their Champions League campaign with a victory over the club he previously managed.

The result offered Madrid a winning start despite the disorder of the performance and Inter’s sustained pressure. They had also entered the fixture after a league defeat at Real Betis, adding to the scrutiny around their response at the Bernabéu.