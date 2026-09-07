Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth, according to TeamTalk. ESPN’s transfer round-up also reports that the Norway international is being looked at by United as the transfer window approaches its close.

Sørloth, 30, is reportedly open to leaving Atlético Madrid. The Spanish club are also considering an exit, although the report says that would depend on Atlético finding a suitable replacement. The potential move is therefore tied to what happens in Madrid as well as to United’s interest in adding another forward.

Context Background

Sørloth has previous Premier League experience following a short spell at Crystal Palace earlier in his career. Since then, he has impressed in a rotation role for Atlético, according to the report cited by ESPN.

That background helps explain why he has emerged as a possible option for Manchester United. The report does not present the situation as a completed transfer, but as one of the late-window possibilities involving a striker with experience in both English and Spanish football.

What the reported approach involves

TeamTalk’s report places Sørloth among the potential arrivals being considered by the Red Devils before the window shuts. ESPN describes him as being looked at by Manchester United, while also reporting that United have been offered the opportunity to sign him.

The available reporting links the possibility to United’s wider striker situation. Links with Benjamin Sesko have persisted through the summer, and Sørloth has been touted as a possible rotation option in that picture. Any interest in the Atlético forward should therefore be viewed alongside United’s other reported attacking considerations.

Atlético’s condition and United’s striker picture

Atlético’s reported requirement for a suitable replacement is central to the story. Sørloth may be open to a departure, but the club’s willingness to consider one is conditional rather than unconditional. Finding cover would be an important part of any potential route to an exit.

The report also says a move could free up Joshua Zirkzee, who has been on the radar of several clubs during the summer. That places Sørloth’s name within a broader set of reported decisions around United’s forward options rather than as an isolated development.

What happens next

The next step depends on whether Atlético can identify a replacement and whether United’s reported interest develops further. For now, the reports describe Sørloth as a possible arrival for Manchester United, with the conditions around an Atlético departure still significant.

As the window moves toward its deadline, the situation remains one to monitor. Sørloth’s openness to leaving, Atlético’s need for a replacement and United’s search for striker options are the key reported elements behind the link.