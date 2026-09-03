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Luka Modric has told MARCA that Real Madrid remains a central part of his life while Milan is his present. Speaking at Milanello, the midfielder reflected on his enduring connection to the Spanish capital and indicated that he sees Madrid as the place where he wants to settle when his playing career ends.

The conversation presents that prospect as a personal view of life after football rather than an immediate playing move or a defined club role. Modric is continuing to train, compete and enjoy the game, while Madrid remains a place he associates closely with both his career and his family.

Background & Prior Coverage

Modric spent 13 years at Real Madrid, a period he described to MARCA as formative for him and his family. He said that he misses the city, while his children are Madrid-born in identity and feel that connection themselves. Those ties help explain why he regards the capital as home despite his current spell in Milan.

Photo by Caio Cezar on Pexels

His comments do not set out a timetable for a return or identify a particular position he might hold at Real Madrid. Instead, they focus on a future residence in Madrid once he stops playing. The interview leaves the practical details open and keeps the emphasis on the personal significance of the city to Modric and his family.

Still driven by football

Modric also addressed the work behind his ability to continue competing. He said he has not gone a week without training since he was six years old, presenting that long-standing routine as part of the reason he remains at this level. His remarks reflected the same enthusiasm for football that has accompanied him since childhood.

He argued that veteran players should be assessed more by what they produce on the pitch than by their age. At Milanello, MARCA described him as relaxed and happy in his new stage, while still showing the desire to play that has defined his career.

That combination of routine and enjoyment remains central to Modric’s outlook. He continues to train, look after himself and compete, while speaking about football with the excitement of the boy from Zadar. He also noted the value of the friendships he has kept since he was six.

A future in Madrid

For now, Milan is where Modric is living his current football chapter. Madrid, however, remains firmly in his thoughts. His interview makes clear that he imagines returning to the Spanish capital and making it his permanent home after football, without presenting that wish as a transfer plan or an announcement of a future appointment.