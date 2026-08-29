Diego Simeone confirmed on Friday that Julián Álvarez will not be involved when Atlético Madrid travel to face Sevilla. Speaking from Majadahonda, the Atlético coach said the club had made its position on Álvarez clear and turned his attention to a Sevilla side coming off two wins.

Simeone said Atlético must face an opponent arriving with confidence and steer the game in a direction where they can hurt Sevilla. He added that the visitors will face a tough challenge at a ground where Sevilla will have the backing of their supporters.

Sørloth’s absence adds to Atlético’s challenge

Simeone acknowledged the impact of Alexander Sørloth’s absence alongside Álvarez’s unavailability. He said Sørloth is an important player for the team and that, given the situation involving Álvarez, his absence has a greater effect.

The coach said the squad are trying to find collective solutions that can put them in position to win matches and create scoring opportunities. Atlético are working with the players to help them understand the situation and improve collectively.

Simeone focused on Álvarez’s return to training

Asked again about the possibility of resolving the situation with Álvarez, Simeone said he understood the follow-up questions but believed he had explained his current thinking clearly. He said he did not have much more to add.

Simeone said that once Álvarez returns to training with the group, the club will give him the support it has always given him so that he feels important to the team. The coach maintained that the club had been firm and clear in what it had explained, while expressing hope that he could help Álvarez continue as an important player for Atlético.

Julian Alvarez pictured with Atletico Madrid branding and imagery.

Romero to join the squad

On Cristian Romero, Simeone confirmed that he will join the squad on Saturday but stressed that there will be no rush to accelerate his return. He said Romero is trying to regain fitness and needs time to reach top form.

Simeone said he will not select Romero until he feels the player is ready and Romero feels able to perform as required.

Morale and Sevilla test

Despite the attention surrounding Álvarez, Simeone said he does not see morale as an issue. He praised the players’ work since their return, particularly the World Cup players, and pointed to the team’s performances against Málaga and Villarreal.

Looking ahead to Sevilla, Simeone said Atlético were studying both the coach’s approach and Sevilla’s style. He noted Sevilla’s strong start to La Liga and said Atlético would need to work as a team to overcome the challenges of the match.

Diego Simeone speaks at a press conference while representing Atletico Madrid.

Simeone also reflected on reaching 800 matches in charge. He said he is happy, feels great and remains grateful to the club, the fans and the players who have been with the team during his time at Atlético.