Julián Álvarez is considering a move to Arsenal for the first time, according to Marca’s David Medina, after the Argentina striker missed Atlético Madrid’s Wednesday training session ahead of the visit to Sevilla. Club sources told Marca that Álvarez had been ill overnight and was not fit to train, though the report frames the illness against the backdrop of the ongoing drama over his stalled move to Barcelona.

Nothing here amounts to an agreed transfer. Medina’s report describes a striker whose stance has shifted, not a deal that has been struck, and the piece is careful to note that any Arsenal move remains conditional on Álvarez himself giving it the green light.

Why the Arsenal possibility has emerged now

Medina writes that Álvarez’s dream of joining Barcelona this summer has been dashed, with his agent Fernando Hidalgo’s assurances about a Camp Nou move having gone quiet. The turning point, per the report, began with his family breaking from their usual habit of attending games and not showing up for Atlético’s match against Villarreal.

Julian Alvarez during his tenure with the Argentina national team.

Álvarez then left the pitch before his teammates reached the dressing room, a decision Simeone confirmed at his post-match press conference was made to shield the player from the Frente Atlético. That flashpoint, more than anything, appears to have accelerated the transfer saga toward its current stage.

The reported fee gap and possible Arsenal framework

Atlético publicly rejected a €100m bid from Barcelona three months ago. Medina speculates, based on his own reading of the situation, that Atlético and Arsenal have had the basic framework of a deal in place for some time, with a fee in the region of €150m and Arsenal’s incentive package potentially closing much of that gap.

That number is the reporter’s own assessment rather than a confirmed figure agreed between the clubs. A sale anywhere near that level would still represent a club-record outgoing transfer for Atlético.

Atlético’s refusal to sell to Barcelona and Arsenal’s opening

Atlético’s own statement, relayed through Medina, was unambiguous: there is a zero percent chance of selling Álvarez to Barcelona, and the club frames the standoff as a matter of dignity rather than money. Barcelona president Joan Laporta responded by reaffirming his club’s interest while confirming there would be no second offer beyond the €100m bid already turned down.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have targeted Álvarez for more than a year and have stepped up their pursuit as the Barcelona-Atlético impasse dragged on, a dynamic covered in an earlier stage of the saga. Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have reportedly worked behind the scenes, with sporting director Mateu Alemany in London last week and thought to have met Arsenal representatives.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a match.

What happens before the window closes

The transfer window shuts next Tuesday, leaving little time for any of this to move from speculation to agreement. Álvarez would first need to sign off on an Arsenal switch before Atlético and Arsenal could advance whatever framework already exists between them.

Even then, Atlético would need to identify a replacement for their record scorer before the deadline passes. Medina’s own framing captures the uncertainty best: it remains a big if.