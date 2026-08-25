Real Madrid TV has resumed its referee-analysis videos after Real Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga win over Espanyol, according to a Yahoo Sports report. The report said the channel criticised officiating decisions during the match.

What the videos covered

The return of the videos revived a format in which the club channel scrutinises refereeing decisions before and after matches. Real Madrid TV’s analysis of the Espanyol game focused on decisions the channel considered too lenient.

Real Madrid and Espanyol face off in a competitive La Liga clash.

The club channel’s referee coverage has long been part of a wider dispute over the pressure placed on match officials.

A familiar flashpoint

Real Madrid TV’s referee breakdowns became a recurring source of friction in 2024, when Sevilla filed a formal complaint before a league match at the Bernabéu. Sevilla alleged that the videos amounted to a campaign of persecution and harassment against the officials assigned to the game, and the Spanish Football Federation opened an investigation, as ESPN reported.

Spain’s refereeing-body chief Luis Medina Cantalejo criticised the practice in comments to COPE radio, while Barcelona president Joan Laporta described the videos as shameful and urged the RFEF to act.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta addresses the media during a press conference.

The dispute intensified in February during a run of three La Liga matches in which Real Madrid dropped seven points. After the Espanyol match, the club wrote to the RFEF and Spain’s Sports Ministry over the decision not to dismiss an Espanyol player, and later obtained access to audio recordings of discussions between the on-field referee and VAR. LaLiga president Javier Tebas accused the club of constructing a narrative of victimhood.

Continued scrutiny

Real Madrid TV’s renewed referee analysis places the channel back at the centre of a debate that has involved the club, rival teams, LaLiga and Spanish football’s refereeing authorities. The videos remain a prominent part of Real Madrid’s public criticism of officiating.