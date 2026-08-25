Jules Kounde has reportedly been informed that Eric Garcia is ahead of him in the right-back pecking order under Hansi Flick, according to Catalunya Radio. The report suggests that Kounde would return to his natural centre-back role but could initially be viewed as a backup there as well.

The change would represent a notable shift for Kounde, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 and has established himself as a key defensive option, particularly at right-back.

Jules Koundé celebrates during an FC Barcelona match.

Garcia’s role at right-back

Garcia has confirmed that Flick told him he would play at full-back this season, strengthening the suggestion that the Spain international is now the coach’s preferred option on the right side of defence.

Eric Garcia during a training session with FC Barcelona.

Kounde’s ability to play at centre-back gives Barcelona another defensive option, although the report indicates that he would not be guaranteed a starting role in that position.

Could Kounde leave Barcelona?

Barcelona are also reportedly open to selling Kounde if a suitable offer arrives. Earlier reports indicated that the club would consider proposals of around €60 million for the France international.

Any departure would be significant given Kounde’s role in Barcelona’s defence since his arrival from Sevilla.

What the change could mean

Garcia’s reported elevation at right-back and Kounde’s possible move back into central defence would alter Barcelona’s defensive options under Flick. Kounde’s versatility could remain useful to the squad if he stays at the club.