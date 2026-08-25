Fermin Lopez said he believes Deco will do what is best for Barcelona when asked about the possibility of the club signing a new No. 9 following the 5-0 win over Elche in the second round of the 2026/27 La Liga season, according to YSScores.

Lopez reflects on the Elche win

Lopez said Barcelona finished the match feeling good, executed their attacks well and delivered a strong performance. He added that the team must continue working in the same way.

Fermin Lopez celebrates during an FC Barcelona match.

Deco and the No. 9 question

Asked about the possibility of a new No. 9, Lopez said Deco would do what is best for the club. He also pointed to the options already available in the squad and said the decision was not for the players to make.

Deco serves as the sporting director for FC Barcelona.

His comments left the decision over any potential striker signing with those responsible at the club, while stressing that Barcelona have options in the current group.

Building match rhythm

Lopez also discussed his physical condition after the match. He said he needs to continue regaining his match rhythm after finishing the game exhausted.

He described the summer as very tough for him but said the team must keep working.