Aston Villa have completed the signing of left-back Matteo Ruggeri from Atlético Madrid, the Premier League club confirmed. The Italy international joined Atlético last year on a five-year deal, making his stay in the Spanish capital a brief one.

The move follows Lucas Digne’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain. Digne played a key role for Villa in the same position across four seasons, and Ruggeri arrives as the club reshapes its squad ahead of a Champions League campaign.

Ruggeri’s season at Atlético

Ruggeri made 26 LaLiga appearances for Atlético last season and featured 15 times in the Champions League. Atlético reached the semifinal of that competition before losing to Arsenal.

Matteo Ruggeri competes for Atletico Madrid.

Having joined Atlético only last year on a five-year contract, Ruggeri now moves to Villa after one season with the Spanish club.

Villa continue their summer recruitment

Ruggeri joins a Villa squad that has also added Johan Manzambi, João Gomes and Alejandro Garnacho, who arrived on an initial loan from Chelsea. Villa have also completed the signing of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma.

Suzuki’s arrival comes amid questions over Emiliano Martínez’s future at the club. Juventus reportedly tried to sign Martínez in recent weeks, while the Villa goalkeeper was not involved in last week’s UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during a match.

Champions League preparations

Villa are seeking to strengthen their squad as they prepare for a Champions League campaign following the departures of key players including Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Digne. Their first Premier League match is away at Brighton on Sunday.