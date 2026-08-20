Atlético Madrid began their 2026/27 La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Málaga at the Metropolitano, with substitutes Kang-in Lee and Álex Baena scoring spectacular late goals to see off a stubborn newly promoted side.

Kang-in Lee and Baena settle a tight contest

Diego Simeone kept several of his star names on the bench initially and did not name Julián Álvarez in his squad amid ongoing speculation over the striker’s future. Kang-in Lee, signed from Paris Saint-Germain in July for a reported fee of around £34.3m, was introduced in the 57th minute alongside Álex Baena and Giuliano Simeone, replacing Arnau Ortiz, Rodrigo Mendoza and Carlos Martín.

The change paid off. Kang-in Lee cut in from the right edge of the box and drilled a sublime finish past the Málaga goalkeeper in the 70th minute to put Atleti ahead, before Baena curled a free-kick in off the underside of the crossbar five minutes from time to make it 2-0.

Kang-in Lee pictured in the Atletico Madrid kit.

Málaga threaten before falling behind

Málaga, missing a string of players through injury, were far from overawed and twice threatened to open the scoring through David Larrubia and Chupe, only for goalkeeper Jan Oblak to deny them in quick succession before the move was ruled offside. Atlético also had chances of their own before the breakthrough, with David Hancko striking the crossbar with a header as the hosts pushed to make the scoreline more comfortable earlier than they eventually did.

Jan Oblak makes a crucial save for Atletico Madrid during a Champions League match.

The result gives Simeone’s side a winning start to the campaign after a youthful team was rewarded for the manager’s changes in the second half.

What happens next

Atlético’s more testing assignment arrives on Saturday, when last season’s third-placed finishers Villarreal visit the Metropolitano. Simeone’s decision to rotate against Málaga may reflect a belief that tougher tests lie ahead, starting immediately.

Málaga, meanwhile, play their first home match of the season on Monday against Deportivo, one of the sides that finished above them in the second tier last term, as they continue their return to the top flight after an eight-year absence.