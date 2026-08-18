Barcelona have confirmed an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of left-back Jofre Torrents. Before the official confirmation, Mundo Deportivo reported that the clubs had agreed the move and were finalising details for an official announcement. Torrents will join former teammate Marc-André ter Stegen in Amsterdam.

FC Barcelona confirmed the agreement on its official channels, thanking the La Masia product for his commitment, professionalism and dedication and wishing him well in the next stage of his career.

Jofre Torrents celebrates during a match for FC Barcelona.

From loan proposal to permanent transfer

Ajax first explored a loan for Torrents at the end of last season. Barcelona considered the possibility attractive because the defender had already made his first-team debut but faced strong competition in his position, with a move to Míchel’s Ajax viewed as a suitable next step in his development.

That initial plan changed, with the clubs instead agreeing a permanent transfer. Barcelona have nevertheless structured the deal to retain an interest in Torrents’ future.

Buy-back option and future-sale stake

The arrangement includes a repurchase option for Barcelona and a 50% share of any future transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The operation could be worth up to €5 million and is set to provide Barcelona with a net accounting benefit of up to that figure.

Hansi Flick’s belief in the defender is cited as the reason Barcelona sought those protections rather than allowing him to leave without retaining a route back into his career.

Hansi Flick speaks at a press conference as FC Barcelona head coach.

Why Barcelona are moving him on

Torrents started at left-back in Barcelona’s preseason friendly against Birmingham City, with Alejandro Balde injured and Gerard Martín playing at centre-back. However, the probable arrival of João Cancelo, alongside Balde’s presence, makes regular first-team minutes difficult, while Barça Atlètic is viewed as too limited a setting for the defender’s continued development.

Last season, Torrents was among the standout players on Barcelona’s preseason tour of Korea and Japan before making his La Liga debut on the opening day at Mallorca. He made four first-team appearances during the 2025/26 campaign while alternating between Flick’s squad and Barça Atlètic in the Segunda Federación.

The buy-back clause and future-sale percentage give Barcelona both sporting and financial protection as Torrents begins his next stage with Ajax.