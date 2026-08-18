Raphinha is reportedly the leading candidate to become Barcelona’s first captain for the 2026-27 season, ahead of Frenkie de Jong, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona have yet to officially confirm the final captaincy order.

Raphinha leads the captaincy race

Barcelona are expected to finalize their captaincy hierarchy soon, with Raphinha emerging as the frontrunner to sit at the top of the list. The Ballon d’Or’s official website has also reportedly referred to the Brazilian forward as Barcelona’s first captain, although the club has not confirmed the decision.

De Jong is expected to become second captain. The Dutch midfielder is among the longest-serving players in the current squad and has worn the armband on several occasions. Pedri, Gavi and Eric García would reportedly complete the leadership group, with all three potentially taking on greater responsibility within the dressing room.

Frenkie de Jong serving as captain for FC Barcelona.

A bigger leadership role

Raphinha has already worn the captain’s armband during his time at Barcelona. If confirmed as first captain, the role would recognize the leadership he has developed at the club and make him the team’s primary leader on the field.

Raphinha wearing the captain’s armband for FC Barcelona.

The Brazilian has also consolidated his place as a key figure for Barcelona. Beyond his attacking contributions, he has gained influence through his personality, commitment and experience in a squad that combines established players with young talent.

Confirmation still pending

The prospective captaincy structure comes as Barcelona continue shaping their squad for the 2026-27 season while working on additions including Rodri and João Cancelo. Official confirmation of the leadership order remains pending, but Raphinha is positioned to take on greater responsibility if the reported decision is finalized.