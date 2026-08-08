Barcelona are exploring a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri after holding talks with the 30-year-old’s camp over the conditions of a potential move. Rodri’s preference is to join Barcelona over any other club this summer, according to The Athletic.

Barcelona’s interest in Rodri

Real Madrid had previously been working on a deal for Rodri, with personal terms for a move to Madrid not expected to be an issue. However, negotiations with Manchester City over a fee had yet to be sorted, while Madrid remain interested in the Spain international.

Barcelona are also studying a move after Frenkie de Jong tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. De Jong is expected to be out for a lengthy period, creating an opening in the holding midfield role.

Rodri has entered the final 12 months of his contract at City, who are aware of interest from both Spanish clubs. He has shown little willingness to extend his terms, and previously spoke of wanting to return to his home country and play in La Liga again during his career.

Financial considerations

Barcelona would need to sell players to free up space and place themselves in the strongest financial position to pursue a deal. The club are expected to be in a better position regarding their La Liga salary limit following their return to the Camp Nou, the income it has generated and the departure of high earners including Robert Lewandowski.

beIN Sports reported that Barcelona submitted an opening proposal valued between $58 million and $70 million, including a fixed fee and performance-related bonuses. The report said Manchester City considered the offer insufficient and that the financial gap could lead Barcelona to prepare a more competitive proposal.

Why Barcelona could appeal

Barcelona’s project is understood to appeal to Rodri because of the fit with the team’s footballing style and the prospect of joining a dressing room containing eight members of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.

Rodri would offer a top-quality option in Hansi Flick’s squad. Barcelona’s tactical identity has similarities to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, with an emphasis on circulating the ball, dominating territory, holding a high line and creating chances through intricate passing sequences. Rodri’s ability to dictate play, protect against counter-attacks and anchor midfield would suit a system in which full-backs push high and midfield partners move into the final third.

What happens next

Any transfer would still require an agreement with Manchester City. Madrid are aware of Barcelona’s pursuit and continue to maintain their interest, while Barcelona assess whether they can make a deal work financially.