Thibaut Courtois (34, Belgian) has signed a new Real Madrid contract extending his stay at the club until June 2027, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal was agreed and signed last summer, making this week’s disclosure a formal public confirmation of an arrangement already in place.

A Deal Done Quietly, Now Confirmed

Romano reports that the agreement was reached approximately one year ago, meaning it was agreed ahead of this public confirmation. The post also states the agreement remains the same and is “valid for one more year,” taking the arrangement through June 2027.

Romano notes that Madrid plan to hold further talks with Courtois about a longer contract once the current summer window closes.

Courtois as a Long-Term Pillar

Courtois has been a central part of Madrid’s goalkeeping plans in recent seasons.

Courtois’ agreement through June 2027 also stands out as a multi-year continuation rather than a short-term refresh.

Attention will also remain on how Real Madrid manage their squad planning around the position as the contract timeline develops.

What Comes Next

With the extension through 2027 now public, attention will turn to the post-window talks Romano flags. Whether Madrid opt for a further longer renewal or adjust their approach for the goalkeeping role will be closely watched as planning continues.