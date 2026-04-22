A strange La Liga title race with a premature end?

It has been a strange year in La Liga this season. Going into the final six weeks of the season, Atletico Madrid sit 22 points off the pace in the title race, yet are probably the happiest of the big three. Their Copa del Rey and Champions League exploits have Los Colchoneros on course for a successful season, while the big two are licking their wounds after European exits.

The title race this season was only ever between the big two, but it has been through a number of twists and turns. The arrival of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, one of the brightest young managerial talents in Europe, brought fresh attention from US Betting Markets. Those who are interested in making predictions for this season or next can do so using this Polymarket invite code.

Alonso’s arrival was initially positive, with Los Blancos winning 15 of his first 16 games. That put Real Madrid at the top of the table, and a Clasico win over Barcelona put them four points clear in November. The doubts about Alonso were centred on a slightly underwhelming style of play, but as Real Madrid opened up their biggest lead of the season, Vinicius Junior’s outburst in the same game was perhaps the turning point in the title race.

A month later, Real Madrid were behind Barcelona in the table again, after a run of two draws and a defeat, with the dressing room seemingly in all but open revolt against Alonso. Barcelona meanwhile were unconvincing too. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were battling injuries, and Hansi Flick’s side kept coming up short in big games.

A positive run through December for Barcelona provided the platform for the Catalans to come out victorious in the Spanish Supercup, the final nail in Alonso’s coffin. Alvaro Arbeloa arrived, and in La Liga, his results were good initially. They caught up to Barcelona, again without Raphinha, and returned to the top of the table. Just as happened with Alonso though, a five-game run with losses against Getafe, Osasuna and RCD Mallorca damaged their title challenge, two of them arriving in stoppage time.

Barcelona have found a consistency in La Liga, despite struggling to hit the heights of last season, which has opened up a nine-point gap with seven games to go. Next season it looks as if Flick, even if he may be disappointed by their cup showings, will be facing a fourth Real Madrid manager barring a surprise turn.