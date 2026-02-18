Who Could Be the Next Real Madrid Manager?

Just over a month since the departure of Xabi Alonso from Real Madrid, and the position for one of the most coveted yet challenging managerial positions in world football remains in question. Alonso, who was brought in after an impressive stint at Bayer Leverkusen, where he managed to dethrone Bayern Munich and end their dominance of 11 consecutive league titles, faced mounting pressure during his seven-month tenure at the Bernabeu. His sacking followed a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa final, marking a disappointing end to his brief reign.

In the wake of Alonso’s exit, Alvaro Arbeloa, a former teammate of Alonso at both Liverpool and Real Madrid, was appointed as his successor. Arbeloa, who was previously managing the reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, has since taken on this high-pressure role. The wording of the club’s announcement suggests that this appointment is permanent rather than temporary. However, as Arbeloa continues to lead such a demanding environment, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will stick with him for the long haul or look elsewhere.

Alvaro Arbeloa (3/1)

We must first look at the person who is currently in the hot seat. Alvaro Arbeloa has had a mixed start in his temporary role, including a disappointing loss to Albacete in the Copa del Rey. Notably, the Spaniard is now just two wins away from matching the best start by a Real Madrid coach in the club’s history. Interestingly, the second-best start in the club’s history is far more recent. It was achieved earlier this very season by Xabi Alonso himself. While Arbeloa has somewhat steadied the ship, he has continued to show support for the club’s hierarchy. However, many feel that the role may be too significant for him at this early stage in his managerial career, but if he continues to guide Madrid on this upward trend, he may find himself in the role beyond the season.

Jurgen Klopp (16/5)

Jurgen Klopp stepped away from management in May 2024 after an illustrious nine-year tenure at Liverpool, where he secured a long-awaited Premier League title and a sixth Champions League trophy. Although Klopp has expressed a desire to enjoy his time away from the touchline, he has also indicated that Liverpool would be the only English club he would consider managing. Nevertheless, given his longstanding links to Real Madrid, a call from club president Florentino Perez could potentially rekindle his interest in the role. The German is one of the current favourites to take charge of the team, likely to be at the end of the season.

Unai Emery (9/2)

Unai Emery has consistently brought success to every club he has managed, from his treble-winning Europa League triumphs with Sevilla to making Aston Villa one of the most feared teams in England and Europe. His tactical acumen has garnered admiration from the hierarchy at the Bernabeu. Emery is the definition of trusting the process, so he will need time to implement his tactics on the team. But time isn’t something you usually get at Madrid, just ask Alonso. Reports suggest that the club sees Emery as a manager who embodies the philosophy of fantastic football, making him a strong candidate for the vacancy.

Jose Mourinho (5/1)

Jose Mourinho’s name has resurfaced in discussions regarding the managerial position at Real Madrid following his remarkable victory with Benfica against the club. A return for Mourinho would be somewhat of a fairytale, though history has shown that not all stories end happily. While his experience could reinvigorate Madrid’s competitiveness, questions remain about his ability to maintain performance at the elite level. However, the mutual respect between Mourinho, the Madrid board and the Madristas could generate huge excitement ahead of a potential return. Despite previous links, Mourinho has since distanced himself from the role, but football history wouldn’t rule out this reunion completely.

Zinedine Zidane (10/1)

Zinedine Zidane is a familiar figure at Real Madrid, having enjoyed significant success during his previous time as manager. With two La Liga titles and three consecutive Champions League victories under his belt, Zidane has proven himself as a winner in the Spanish capital. Should the club seek a steady hand to guide them through this turbulent period, Zidane’s experience and rapport with the players could prove invaluable.

Andoni Iraola (12/1)

Andoni Iraola has emerged as one of the most promising managers in European football, having transformed Bournemouth into a highly competitive side in the Premier League. With his contract set to expire this summer, a move to Real Madrid would undoubtedly appeal to the former Athletic Club defender. Many believe it is merely a matter of when, not if, Iraola makes the leap to a top-tier club, and Madrid could provide the opportunity for Iraola to return to his homeland.

Luis Enrique (33/1)

Transitioning from Barcelona to Real Madrid is a risky venture, but for managers like Luis Enrique, it can yield significant rewards. After leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title last year, Enrique may be tempted to set aside past loyalties in favour of a new challenge at the Bernabeu. He has already done this as a player, leaving for Barca on a free transfer in 1996, despite winning three trophies in five years at Madrid. His proven track record in high-pressure environments makes him an intriguing candidate. According to reports, Luis Enrique has expressed his desire not to extend his current PSG contract and wants to seek a new challenge following his success.

Roberto De Zerbi (40/1)

Roberto De Zerbi has made waves in his two seasons at Marseille, following a commendable stint at Brighton. His name has appeared on Real Madrid’s radar, especially after being previously considered by Barcelona. Nonetheless, his outspoken nature and the circumstances surrounding his departure from Les Olympiens may raise red flags for the Madrid hierarchy.

Oliver Glasner (50/1)

Oliver Glasner, who recently confirmed his departure from Crystal Palace at the end of his contract, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Austrian manager led Palace to their first major trophy, the FA Cup, and a respectable league finish. However, his recent criticisms of the club’s board may deter Real Madrid from pursuing him, as Perez typically prefers managers who align closely with the club’s vision.