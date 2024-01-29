Next manager at Barcelona faces grim situation Xavi Hernandez didn’t want to handle this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has ultimately resigned due to the poor results and unconvincing performances that have followed him around all season. However his perspective on the job as a whole paints a grim picture for his successor.

Xavi spoke after his resignation about the ‘cruel’ nature of the job, and that the sharp criticism was having an impact on his health. While most would agree that his squad is sufficient for better than they are showing now, it is a far from easy position to take over.

Part of the reason Xavi chose to resign is that he saw no path to improvement. With Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo currently set to finish their loan deals at the end of the season, Barcelona have no natural options in the pivot position, at right-back or left wing for next season as things stand. Cadena SER say that Xavi is aware that the economic situation remains ‘very delicate’, and Barcelona are unlikely to have any money to spend again this summer.

Ultimately, without sales this summer or fresh investment, it looks as if they will be reduced to the odd free transfer in order to rebuild their side. Xavi clearly felt he did not have the ability to turn things around with the squad as it is, or potentially weaker than now, but that is what the new coach will be asked to do.