Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood greeted with more ‘die’ chants

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has been subjected to brutal chants on several occasions since arriving in Spain, although generally there has been little backlash for the Getafe forward. During Getafe’s 3-2 defeat to Osasuna, his past was flung back at him from the stands.

Osasuna’s away fans saw the club fined for chanting ‘Greenwood, die’ during the first clash between the two sides, at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. When the return match took place at El Sadar on Sunday, Greenwood’s Spanish may have improved enough to hear ‘Greenwood, die’ being sung from the stands.

Ahead of the match, as reported by Cadena Cope, ultra group Indar Gorri put out a rallying cry to their support, criticising La Liga and President Javier Tebas for allowing him to play in Spain.

“La Liga allows an arrestee accused of rape, grevious bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour to play in their competition. Once again, economic interests come aheaad of the fight for a society without oppression. A RAPIST WILL PLAY IN OUR STADIUM ON SUNDAY”.

It should be noted that while Greenwood was accused of attempted rape and the other charges mentioned, the charges were dropped for a lack of evidence.