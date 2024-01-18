(WATCH) Barcelona concede brilliant volley to give Unionistas the lead

We have a story on our hands in Salamanca…

The home team have played well against a strong Barcelona team, and missed a good chance in the opening moments.

It felt like Xavi’s team would take control after that, but Unionistas have just scored a superb goal to take the lead.

A looping cross was hit first time by Alvaro Gomez, who beautifully controlled his strike with superb technique. The Reina Sofia went mad, as you’d hope.

Barca will go back to controlling the ball – but can they produce a moment like that to score themselves?

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]